RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Tropical storm Nicole officially formed in the Atlantic Monday morning, according to NOAA.

Right now, Nicole is expected to move toward the “northwestern Bahamas” and Florida’s east coast Wednesday and Thursday; by then, NOAA experts said they expect it to be “at or near hurricane strength.”

NOAA also reported that Nicole is “forecasted to be a large storm” and no matter its exact path, experts said it could bring “coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion” to areas in the southeastern U.S.

Currently, Nicole’s sustained winds are near 45 miles per hour with winds gusting higher, officials said.

