Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) — As we navigate through the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, the looming question is: will any upcoming storms affect our region?

While the upcoming week appears to offer little threat, for the first time this season, indications from long-term data suggest a possible tropical system might bring rain to our area in the beginning of September.

Early indicators emerged when the Climate Prediction Center highlighted the Gulf of Mexico as a possible zone for tropical development over the next couple of weeks.

Shortly after, the National Hurricane Center flagged the eastern Gulf and northwestern Caribbean for potential development.

What could this mean for North Carolina? Though it’s premature to make definitive forecasts, any tropical systems that take shape in the Gulf are likely to influence the Southeastern U.S.

As of this evening, the European forecast model predicts tropical activity in the eastern portion of the Gulf, with a potential landfall somewhere along the eastern half of the Gulf Coast states.

However, the American weather model offers a contrasting perspective. Remaining consistent with its earlier predictions, the model continues to downplay the likelihood of tropical development.

The next few days will be interesting to see how forecast models change as we get closer to the weekend.

Of course, we will continue to monitor the latest, and keep you updated on the potential for tropical development in the coming days.