The Atlantic hurricane season official starts this Wednesday, June 1 and it’s possible there could be something to track in the Gulf or Caribbean later this week.

The Pacific hurricane season started on May 15 and they already have their first hurricane. Agatha was a Category 2 hurricane when it made landfall on the southern coast of western Mexico Monday afternoon. Now, the system will weaken and dissipate in the next few days as it moves inland across Mexico toward the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center now gives the remnants of the system a 50% chance of tropical formation in the next 5 days once it re-emerges over water on the Atlantic. If this happens and it becomes a named tropical system, it would have a new name. The first name on of the Atlantic hurricane season this year is Alex.

Impacts on the United States at this point a very uncertain since there is so much land and time for the system to cross, but the long range computer models do show some development of the system.

Both the European and American computer models have some type of tropical system off the southeast coast of the United States by next Monday. The systems would likely be moving away from the U.S at that point, but it is still too early to say with any certainty what will happen.

It’s important to mention that the long range computer models have already hinted previously this year that a tropical system would form only to have nothing happen.

If nothing forms before June 1, this would be the first time in seven years, since 2014, that we haven’t had a pre-season storm in the Atlantic.