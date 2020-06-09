Cristobal leaves rain and main impact

Cristobal transitioned to a regular area of low pressure Monday morning, but the third storm of the year left an impact. It formed on May 30 in the Bay of Campeche in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico from the remnants of what was the Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda. It was spun from the Central American Gyre and took an unusual path back towards the Yucatan Peninsula where it made its first landfall on June 3. It then reemerged into the Gulf of Mexico and moved northward, making landfall on Sunday in Plaquemines Parish between Grand Isle and the Mouth of the Mississippi River. It continued its north-northwestward track and dissipated on Monday.

Cristobal was always advertised as a heavy rain maker, and that is the main impact it left. Cristobal dumped over 20 inches of rain in parts of Mexico. In El Salvador, Cristobal is responsible for several deaths. The highest US rainfall amounts were in Florida where some spots picked up over 13 inches. Closer to landfall, Cristobal dropped widespread three to six inch rainfall amounts in Mississippi and Alabama, with Biloxi, Mississippi receiving over eight inches of rain. Cristobal is also the earliest third tropical storm to form in the Atlantic, beating Tropical Storm Colin from 2016 by seven days. In comparison, our third named storm last year, Chantal, formed on August 20.