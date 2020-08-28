Hurricane Laura’s high winds topple TV tower, obliterate weather service radar in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES, La. (WNCN) — A TV broadcast tower fell into studios Thursday morning just as a radar station was destroyed at a National Weather Service office in Louisiana — both because of high winds from Hurricane Laura.

The more than 300-foot tall TV tower fell Thursday afternoon at KPLC in Lake Charles, according to the TV station.

Video showed the red and white tower twisted and portions of it were in the roof of the TV station.

KPLC’s staff had already been evacuated.

“KPLC staff were working out of the studios of its sister stations KALB-TV in Alexandria, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of the tower collapse,” the station reported on its website.

Meanwhile, as high winds hit the region from Hurricane Laura, the National Weather Service said their radar tower was destroyed.

The radar images stopped updating at 12:53 a.m. Thursday.

Photos from the scene showed major damage to the radar tower — which was now missing its dome.

