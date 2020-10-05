Tropical Depression 26 forms, expected to become tropical storm early this week

MIAMI (WNCN) — Tropical Depression #26 formed Sunday night in the northern Caribbean Sea.

The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Delta by late Monday.

The current forecast track has it headed straight for the Louisiana coast, which has already had its fair share of tropical systems this year.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the storm has 35 mph sustained winds with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The depression is about 75 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica and moving west-northwest at 9 mph, according the hurricane center.

A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass just south of Jamaica through early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening, forecasters said.

The system — likely by the a tropical storm — is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

