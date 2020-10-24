Tropical Depression 28 forms, could become Tropical Storm Zeta

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression 28 formed Saturday in the Western Caribbean Sea to the west of Grand Cayman Island.

Tropical Depression 28 could become the 27th named storm of the year if it becomes a tropical storm, coming within one storm of the record 2005 season that had 28 storms.

The next name on the list is Zeta, which would be the farthest into the Greek alphabet a hurricane season has ever reached.

One storm in 2005 was found in post-season analysis so it was not named that year.

Tropical Depression 28 is forecast to head into the Gulf of Mexico to start next week.

No direct impacts are likely for Central North Carolina, although moisture from this system will likely combine with a cold front to bring additional rain here to close the month of October.