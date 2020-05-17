Tropical Storm Arthur eyes close pass to Outer Banks Monday

Arthur has changed little in strength or structure today as most of the storms associated around the center of the circulation are on the northern and eastern side. Little thunderstorm activity is around the western part of the center of circulation, and this will inhibit development as it continues moving northward through the rest of today and tonight towards the North Carolina coast. Winds have increased to 45 mph today, and have held steady. In fact, the National Hurricane Center notes that the wind speed is conservative as Arthur may have weakened a nudge this afternoon.

Arthur is forecast to continue moving north-northeast through the night and have it offshore of about Wilmington by daybreak on Monday. The storm will then start to turn more to the east and will make a close call to an actual landfall near the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks through mid to late morning. Arthur will then accelerate away from the coast in the afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Watches are up from just offshore of the northern Outer Banks to southern portions of Albemarle Sound southward to Onslow County. The outer edges of rain bands, aided by the sea breeze, have already begun to impact parts of the coast and have moved as far inland as Sampson County. We will see the rain bands get closer and move inland through the night.

The main concerns with Arthur will be tropical storm force winds, rip currents, some beach erosion, and rainfall amounts of about one to two inches along the coast. These threats drop off significantly inland with locations in Central North Carolina only seeing some gusty winds and showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, with the best chance at seeing these east of Interstate 95. Rain bands likely won’t make it any farther west than US 1. For more on weather here, click this link.