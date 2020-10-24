Tropical Storm Zeta forms in the Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Twenty-eight formed into tropical storm Zeta early Sunday morning in the northwestern Caribbean about 250 miles SSE of Cuba.

As of the 5 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta has sustained winds of 40 MPH and moving N at 1 MPH. Tropical storm Zeta could strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday and weaken before making landfall somewhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The center of the storm is expected to pass south of western Cuba early Monday and move near or over the northern Yucatan peninsula or Yucatan channel late Monday, move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and reach the central Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the year and comes within one storm of the record 2005 season that had 28 storms. Zeta is the farthest into the Greek alphabet a hurricane season has ever reached.

One storm in 2005 was found in post-season analysis so it was not named that year.

No direct impacts are likely for Central North Carolina, although moisture from this system will likely combine with a cold front to bring additional rain here to close the month of October.