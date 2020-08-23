With US still in forecast path, Marco remains tropical storm, but should become hurricane Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Marco, which was expected to become a hurricane Saturday, remained a tropical storm with 65 mph winds late Saturday, according to the 11 p.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Marco — one of two tropical storms on a possible path for the U.S. Gulf Coast — was about 115 miles northwest of the western edge of Cuba, and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

A north-northwest motion is expected to continue through Sunday morning, with a gradual turn toward the northwest and west-northwest starting on Sunday afternoon, the NHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center of Marco.

“Some strengthening is anticipated and Marco is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday,” the hurricane center forecasters said Saturday night

Marco will move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday before approaching the central and northwestern Gulf Coast Monday and Tuesday.

It is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and bring 1 to 3 inches of rain along with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.

This rainfall may result in areas of flash and urban flooding along the Central U.S. Gulf Coast, forecasters warned.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura, with winds of 50 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday, is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and that general motion is expected over the next few days.

The storm, with tropical-storm-force-winds extending our 140 miles, was 25 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic late Saturday night.

No significant changes in Laura’s strength are forecast during the next day to two days while the storm moves near or over Hispaniola and

Cuba.

“Strengthening is forecast once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday,” forecasters said Saturday night.

