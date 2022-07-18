(WNCN) – For the first time ever, temperatures up to 104°F (40°C) have been forecast for parts of the United Kingdom, with some all-time records already being broken, and more extreme heat in store for Tuesday.

“A general summer’s day in central England would feel somewhere in the 70s,” explained Dr. John Lawson.

But it is anything but a general summer day in England as temperatures climb to levels they’ve never been before, nearly 30 degrees warmer than average.

Lawson is currently a staff meteorologist at Valparaiso University in Indiana, but he grew up and attended school in England.

He said people in this part of the world are just not used to this kind of extreme heat. In fact, much of the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe don’t have air conditioning.

“I know that’s probably the biggest shock in effect would be the heat exhaustion and the impact on the health service,” he said.

And it’s not just the dangers to health. These temperatures are literally changing the way people go about their day.

Certain trains are not running because the heat puts them at risk of de-railing, and the overall infrastructure isn’t built for this kind of heat.

“The rails for railroads, the tarmac that goes into building roads has to be fortified if climates are say, like Phoenix, Arizona,” Lawson explains. “So because the UK doesn’t see these temperatures, things aren’t built to withstand that.”

So why should we in the United States care about record heat thousands of miles away?

Just think back to last summer: the Pacific Northwest dealt with extreme heat of more than 30 degrees warmer than average, with little to no air conditioning. Sound familiar?

“The extremes are becoming more extreme and the temperatures these places are experiencing are setting new records just too often.”