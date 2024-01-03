RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you seen the snowflake on your phone? This weekend we have the first chance of winter weather in the Triangle this season. But don’t get your sled out just yet.

This is a system that’s still over 2000 miles away, west of the Rockies. It made “landfall” near San Francisco early this morning and will be in the Sin City Wednesday night. It’ll move across the Desert Southwest and Southern Plains before ending up near New Orleans Friday evening.

The question becomes where exactly does the low track, and how fast does it move northeast towards the Carolinas?

Here’s a look at two short range computer models at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The placement of the low is vastly different between the two models. The NAM model puts the center of the low pressure in Myrtle Beach. Meanwhile, the IBM GRAF model places it in Asheville. Where the low tracks will likely determine what kind of precipitation we will see in the triangle. Because we are north of the low on the NAM model, that brings cooler air into Central NC, dropping temps and increasing the chance of freezing rain. But, with the low off to the west on the IBM model, that keeps us several degrees warmer.

We can see that here when comparing forecasted temperatures at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The NAM is the outlier of the four models, dropping temps to near the freezing mark. Since we’re relying on the system to bring in cold air and we’re not already below the freezing mark Saturday morning, the odds of accumulating ice are very low in the Triangle. But, further to the west in the Triad, they may have a window of a couple of hours with wintry weather, likely freezing rain before it switches to plain ole cold rain.

Stay with the CBS 17 Storm Team for the latest all winter long.