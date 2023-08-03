Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – The first two months of the Atlantic Hurricane Season are complete, and we have already had five named storms including four tropical storms and one hurricane.

While none of these systems have made direct landfall into the United States, it has still been an active start to the season.

The latest update to the 2023 hurricane forecast continues to predict a more active than normal hurricane season over the coming months.

Hurricane researchers at Colorado State predict a total of 18 named storms, including nine hurricanes.

Four hurricanes, according to their forecast, are expected to reach “Major” status of Category 3 or above.

In their report, meteorologists said they wanted to “stress again that there is greater-than-normal uncertainty associated with this outlook.”

The greatest uncertainty about this season’s forecast continues to be whether the strong El Niño in place or the record warm sea surface temperatures will have a greater impact on the season overall.

El Niño conditions normally result in lower activity than normal, while warm sea surface temperatures typically lead to increased activity.