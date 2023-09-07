RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As our days and nights have gotten hotter over the decades, the last thing we want on top of that is even more heat! But for some people who live and work in certain parts of our cities, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Walking through downtown can be beautiful, but on a hot day it feels even hotter. This is called the Urban Heat Island effect and it’s happening even in cities the size of Raleigh and Durham.

2 years ago, the Triangle was part of a study to map Urban Heat Islands. More than 150 volunteers took temperatures early in the morning, during the hottest part of the afternoon, and then during the evening. The results?

“Raleigh has Urban Heat Islands and that the city can get six to eight degrees hotter on a really hot day,” explains Dr. Kathie Dello, Director of the state Climate Office.

Durham had similar results. Dr. Dello says a big contributor to Urban Heat Islands is development.

“Parts of the city that we’ve developed that have asphalt and buildings are typically hotter than green spaces like our parks,” she said. “And on really hot days we see those areas heat up.”

Certain colors and materials trap heat making it even hotter, but constructing roads and buildings with materials that reflect heat can make a huge difference, but so do keeping our green spaces green!

“We’re the city of Oaks we have great trees and great green spaces and great parks and I know myself on a hot day I try to get out to Umstead Park or Dix Park which show up as cooler on our maps, so we have that advantage over cities that are just packed with buildings,” Dr. Dello explained.

Heat is the number 1 weather-related killer, so our cities should take the Urban Heat Island data and target messaging to the hottest parts of the city to make sure residents know it’s going to be even hotter where they are.

Because as we continue to develop:

“We need buildings, we need places to live, but how can we make those things a little more comfortable.”

Dr. Dello says the city of Raleigh has already started using titanium dioxide on our roadways. That is a compound that when used as a pigment helps reflect heat.

There are also a number of social factors that need to be considered in coming up with urban heat island solutions, like who lives in the hottest parts of the city, and how that danger can be better communicated.

