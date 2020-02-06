VIDEO: Storms pound Triangle with rain, hail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Roads were flooded, power was lost, trees fell down and other damage was caused as storms pounded central North Carolina.

Tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power as the storms swept through Thursday afternoon. As of 2:30 p.m., at least 36,000 customers are without power in Wake County alone. That is 8 percent of the customers served in the county. An outage map from Duke Energy showed most of the outages located from Jordan Lake to Raleigh.