Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather sweeps through central NC

CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day

Forecast

Radar

Download the CBS 17 weather app

What is an Alert Day?

VIDEO: Storms pound Triangle with rain, hail

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss