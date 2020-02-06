Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Local Original
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
City official, businessman in court on corruption charges
Censure urged for judge over Playboy remark to plaintiff
4-month-old found locked in car while parents shopped
GALLERY: Photos capture storm damage in central NC
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
GALLERY: Photos capture storm damage in central NC
Top Stories
VIDEO: Storms pound Triangle with rain, hail
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
Thousands without power across Triangle as storms pound central NC
FAA evacuates tower at Charlotte airport amid tornado warnings
Investigators
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
State of Emergency declared in NC county due to severe weather
Top Stories
Doctors say ingredients in new super drug “gray death” are used to tranquilize elephants
Top Stories
Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on coronavirus reportedly in critical condition
DNC calls for a ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate
A Florida trooper stopped to help a motorist with a broken-down car. The man killed him
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell
Top Stories
Manfred says Mets sale from Wilpons to Cohen is off
MLS salaries, charter flights rise in new labor deal
Panthers staying mum on Cam Newton’s future with team
AP source: 76ers deal for Robinson, Burks from Golden State
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Buy Local
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather sweeps through central NC
CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day
Forecast
Radar
Download the CBS 17 weather app
What is an Alert Day?
VIDEO: Storms pound Triangle with rain, hail
Weather
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Feb 6, 2020 / 02:39 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 6, 2020 / 03:12 PM EST
Tornado watch? Tornado warning? What’s the difference?
How to best protect a car from damage in severe storms
How accurate is a 7-day forecast? Meteorologist Paul Heggen has the answer
Flash flood a common weather threat in central North Carolina
Introducing the CBS 17 Weather Beast
Trending Stories
CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar
ALERT DAY TODAY | Significant severe weather threat for central NC
FAA evacuates tower at Charlotte airport amid tornado warnings
Raleigh man shared images of himself raping 15-year-old, warrants say
Greyhound from Ireland that went missing in Cary found after more than a week on the run
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps