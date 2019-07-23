VIDEO: Time lapse of severe thunderstorm moving over Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A time lapse video of a thunderstorm was captured moving over the Cleveland area of Johnston County, near Interstate 40 and Highway 42 around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon.
Most of central North Carolina is under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. — the main threat will be from damaging straight-line winds, but frequent lightning will accompany the storms as well.
These storms will likely affect the entire CBS 17 viewing area and have a big impact on the evening commute.
Flash flooding will also be a concern, as heavy rain falls onto already-saturated ground. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from the Triangle to the north and east until 11 this evening:
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now