Wake, Durham counties included in Winter Weather Advisory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham counties will be included in a Winter Weather Advisory that covers much of central North Carolina. The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Triad will be under a Winter Weather Warning. Totals of 2″ to 3″ will be possible for locations in the warnings area, with some higher amounts possible.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight with some rain developing late tonight into early Friday morning. Friday morning there will be some snow, mainly west and north of Raleigh. Others will just see a cold rain.

For most neighborhoods, any accumulations should be mainly on grassy surfaces and be mostly under an inch Friday morning. During the midday and afternoon hours, occasional rain will be around.

As we head into Friday night, the cold air will catch up to lingering moisture in the area, leading to more snow showers. A quick burst of snow could give a quick coating before we see dry weather return this weekend.

The biggest concern will be slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions Friday morning and then again Friday night into early Saturday. Even if you just see rain, travel could become tricky. Be aware for refreezing and possible black ice late Friday into early Saturday.