Parts of Wake, Franklin counties under severe thunderstorm warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening as storms popped up around central North Carolina
Northeastern Wake County and southwestern Franklin County are under a warning until 5:30 p.m. The National Weather Service located a severe thunderstorm near Zebulon. It was moving northeast at 5 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, the warning said.
“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the NWS warned.
Person County and part of Granville County are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. The NWS said just before 3:40 p.m. that thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crystal Hill to Yanceyville. They were moving east at 30 mph.
