Waterspout spotted near Currituck County

Photo provided by WAVY viewer

Photo provided by WAVY viewer

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – As strong thunderstorms moved through northeastern North Carolina Friday afternoon, a viewer of sister station WAVY captured images of a waterspout that formed off Currituck County.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of the Outer Banks, with lots of lightning and possible flooding.

Really heavy rain for some across the OBX, lots of lightning and possibly flooding. This is the same area that a waterspout was reported. We're keeping a close eye on it! @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/BADAfVOqn5 — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) August 20, 2021

Waterspouts can be dangerous, as they can easily overturn boats and create hazardous water conditions. The gusty winds produced can often be strong enough to knock down tree limbs in its path.

There were scattered showers and storms Friday throughout northeastern North Carolina and into Virginia. A flash flood watch is expected to remain in effect into Friday night.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to raise the risk for rip currents along the North Carolina coast.