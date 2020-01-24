Wayne County woman gets free HVAC system from ‘Warm Hearts, Warm Home’ contest

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Brenda Stewart was on borrowed time for her heating and air conditioning system, but all those concerns are now a distant memory.

The long-time Wayne County resident is the winner of this year’s Warm Hearts, Warm Home contest put on by CBS 17 and Allen Kelly & Company Air Conditioning & Heating.

After being nominated by her daughter, LaTarsha, Mrs. Stewart was picked from more than 100 nominations over the 2019 holiday season. Her current HVAC system is more than 20 years old and she just didn’t have the funds for a new one.

Brenda’s daughter wrote in her nomination that her mom has always looked out for others more than herself. Now with a new HVAC system, someone will be looking out for her.

Allen Kelly & Company Air Conditioning and Heating will install the system in the coming weeks free of charge.