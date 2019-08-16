August 16: Heat, Humidity, Storms Sticking Around

WEATHER
This kind of steamy and unsettled weather pattern tends to get “stuck” in central North Carolina this time of year, and this particular pattern won’t change until late next week…at the earliest!
Temperatures today will warm up to around 90° by early afternoon:The humidity will push heat indices well into the 90s, even near 100°:We’ll see up-and-down rain chances throughout the day…a few spotty showers developing this morning, a break around midday, then more scattered storms late this afternoon and this evening:The best chance overall will be south and east of the Triangle:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 11am through 11pm shows that pattern very nicely — more “concentrated” activity to the south and east, but still a few storms elsewhere as well:
The weekend only brings some subtle changes — a slightly lower storm chance Saturday with slightly hotter temperatures, then an increase to our storm chances again by Sunday afternoon:More of the same next week, although our storm chances go up a bit Monday with an atmospheric “ripple” passing through. The Muggy Meter just doesn’t budge from “gross” territory through the middle of next week:There are signs that an actual cold front could head our way Thursday and bulldoze this weather pattern out of here. Fingers crossed…
LINKS
- July 2019 was Earth’s warmest month ever recorded by NOAA. Nine of the 10 warmest Julys have all occurred since 2005. Now a 90% likelihood that 2019 will finish as the second warmest year since records began, behind 2016 but ahead of all other years.
- Also via NOAA, both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice were at record lows at the end of July, missing a combined total of 1 million square miles of ice. If this were a country, it would be the 10th-largest nation on Earth.
- Hurricane Camille, Mississippi’s first monster storm, hit 50 years ago this week.
- One billionaire could keep three countries hooked on coal for decades.
- One bad snow year can wreak havoc on water systems across the western U.S. More than two bad years represents territory scientists are just beginning to understand.
- Researchers are still piecing together the history of the largest asteroid impact site in the eastern U.S.
- I linked to a similar story yesterday, but this is a better write-up: Was Jupiter’s core almost destroyed by a HUGE collision with another massive planet?
- That story leads directly back to this one: We really don’t know just how many planets formed in the early solar system.
- How astronomers are hunting for the primordial hydrogen that holds the secrets of the early universe.
- How many “Earth-like” planets are out there? A new study provides the most accurate estimate of the frequency that planets similar to Earth in size and in distance from their host star occur around stars similar to our Sun.
- Astronomers have discovered the largest black hole ever observed.
- Artificial intelligence is offering novel ways to solve global health issues, from tuberculosis to teenage pregnancy.
- Why do we hiccup? And did you know: We all have a unique way of hiccuping that can range from four to 60 hiccups per minute.
- The best ways to wind down using tech.