August 16: Heat, Humidity, Storms Sticking Around

This kind of steamy and unsettled weather pattern tends to get “stuck” in central North Carolina this time of year, and this particular pattern won’t change until late next week…at the earliest!

Temperatures today will warm up to around 90° by early afternoon: The humidity will push heat indices well into the 90s, even near 100°: We’ll see up-and-down rain chances throughout the day…a few spotty showers developing this morning, a break around midday, then more scattered storms late this afternoon and this evening: The best chance overall will be south and east of the Triangle: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 11am through 11pm shows that pattern very nicely — more “concentrated” activity to the south and east, but still a few storms elsewhere as well:

The weekend only brings some subtle changes — a slightly lower storm chance Saturday with slightly hotter temperatures, then an increase to our storm chances again by Sunday afternoon: More of the same next week, although our storm chances go up a bit Monday with an atmospheric “ripple” passing through. The Muggy Meter just doesn’t budge from “gross” territory through the middle of next week: There are signs that an actual cold front could head our way Thursday and bulldoze this weather pattern out of here. Fingers crossed…

