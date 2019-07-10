July 10: One More Day Of Below-Average Temperatures

WEATHER
We continue to monitor the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico — you can find the latest on that in a separate blog post.
Our weather is starting off calm today, but we’ll see some spotty showers and storms developing by late afternoon and early evening, especially south of the Triangle:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm shows a few storms trying to make a run toward the Triangle, before everything settles down after sunset:Before those spotty storms develop, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90° — still a couple of degrees below-average:The humidity will be “tolerable” for one more day…not great, but at least not the top of the Muggy Meter:
Tomorrow brings a better chance of storms, but not until late in the day. Southwesterly winds will boost temperatures back to around or above 90°:And the humidity will climb, pushing the heat index farther into the 90s:A few snapshots from our RPM model show a good storm chance in the evening and early overnight, moving from west-to-east across central North Carolina:
Some lingering storms on Friday will keep us from warming up TOO much, but the forecast dries out this weekend — that means temperatures will rocket up into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will push 100°:
