June 13: Dry Weather Ahead

WEATHER
Our long stretch of unsettled weather is about to take a break, after one more chance of showers moves through central North Carolina later today. Last night’s rain moved out before sunrise, although some stubborn clouds will stick around through midday. Once the sun breaks through, temperatures will warm up to around 80°:
That last batch of showers won’t be very impressive — the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 2pm through 10pm shows just a few “radar freckles” moving quickly from west to east:
Skies will clear out completely overnight, allowing temperatures to drop mostly to the 50s (at worst, around 60°) by early Friday morning:
Friday looks like a fantastic day — lots of sun, low humidity, with high temperatures about 10° below-average:
More free air-conditioning on the way for Friday night, then a slow warm-up kicks in over the weekend:Back into a summertime pattern by Father’s Day and into the first half of next week — highs in the upper 80s to around 90°, plenty of humidity, and a chance of a storm or two each afternoon.
LINKS
- NOAA launched a major upgrade to its GFS forecast model yesterday. They’re hoping the upgrade helps the model close the gap with the vastly-superior European forecast model, but I’m skeptical.
- Lightning killed 2 giraffes at the same Florida wildlife park in a “billion to one” tragedy.
- Watching a wildfire from within can offer scientists and firefighters valuable information about how these increasingly threatening blazes behave and spread.
- Nearly 30 years after the first report from the IPCC, we still don’t really know how much aerosols (soot, sulfates and dust) influence the climate.
- Some good news: For the first time, renewable energies had slightly more installed capacity than coal in April.
- And more good news! Great Britain is about to become the first major economy to adopt laws that requiring a cut in fossil-fuel emissions to zero by 2050.
- Electric vehicles are driving demand for lithium higher and higher — with environmental consequences.
- Earth is now approaching the same “meteor swarm” that wiped-out a Siberian forest over 100 years ago.
- Jupiter will be very bright in the nighttime sky for the next few weeks — how did our solar system’s largest planet get so big in the first place?
- The Milky Way survived a galactic hit and run millions of years ago — and astronomers may have finally found the culprit.
- It looks like the well-established classification scheme for galaxies may need to be adjusted a bit.