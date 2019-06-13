June 13: Dry Weather Ahead

WEATHER

Our long stretch of unsettled weather is about to take a break, after one more chance of showers moves through central North Carolina later today. Last night’s rain moved out before sunrise, although some stubborn clouds will stick around through midday. Once the sun breaks through, temperatures will warm up to around 80°:

That last batch of showers won’t be very impressive — the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 2pm through 10pm shows just a few “radar freckles” moving quickly from west to east:

Skies will clear out completely overnight, allowing temperatures to drop mostly to the 50s (at worst, around 60°) by early Friday morning:

Friday looks like a fantastic day — lots of sun, low humidity, with high temperatures about 10° below-average:

More free air-conditioning on the way for Friday night, then a slow warm-up kicks in over the weekend: Back into a summertime pattern by Father’s Day and into the first half of next week — highs in the upper 80s to around 90°, plenty of humidity, and a chance of a storm or two each afternoon.

