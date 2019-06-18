June 18: Mixed Bag Of Weather For A Few Days

WEATHER
An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the next few days, which means we’ll see a little bit of everything…except relief from the heat and humidity. We’ll be dry through mid-afternoon today, with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s and low 90s:Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s:A few spotty storms will pop up by late afternoon, with the most widespread storms spreading out across the northern half of central North Carolina this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows that activity:The Storm Prediction Center has included most of central North Carolina in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather:While the heat and humidity will make the atmosphere unstable, I’m skeptical about the other severe weather ingredients coming together in our neck of the woods. The SPC’s own forecast model shows just a 5-10% chance of even a borderline severe storm scenario, mostly along the NC/VA state line:
Most of the storms will fizzle out late tonight — temperatures will remain warm, and it will still be muggy to start the day Wednesday:
We’ll warm up again on Wednesday, with disorganized scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening:
The unsettled pattern continues through Thursday night — Thursday brings us another Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms:I’m a little more impressed with Thursday’s severe weather setup, so we could be upgraded to the next category over the next day or two. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated…
The forecast dries out Friday for the summer solstice, and the first weekend of summer will bring us typical summertime heat and humidity:
LINKS
- A beastly tornado in Tipton, Kansas this spring left behind captivating images and an incredible set of data…and it’s a researcher at Appalachian State who’s making use of that data.
- This year’s wildfire season in California could be worse than last year’s.
- A new report suggests that renewable energy is often cheaper than fossil fuels — even when it isn’t subsidized
- As NASA’s Cassini dove close to Saturn in its final year, the spacecraft gathered one last batch of data — now researchers are using that data to reveal intricate details on how Saturn’s complex ring system behaves.
- Neptune’s atmosphere whips around the planet at more than 1,000 mph, making it the windiest spot in the solar system. But there’s a lot more to learn about this strange, distant ice giant. And now scientists are building a case for a mission to it.
- A year is an Earth-ly way to measure time. But somehow, this is still how astronomers talk about the age of the Universe and other celestial events.
- What happened before the Big Bang? And what happened before that? Stephen Hawking’s answer—there was no beginning—is now the subject of intense debate.
- Which should come first in physics: theory or experiment? Plans for the giant particle accelerators of the future focus attention on how scientific discoveries are really made.
- Developing new kinds of crops — higher yield, more nutritious, drought- and disease-resistant — is a slow process. Plant breeders are learning how to pick up the pace.
- Illegal fertilizer made of chicken poo is to blame for a “fly-pocalypse” that has descended on a Russian town.
- Spies may soon have another tool to carry out their shadowy missions: a new device that uses sound to “see” around corners.
- Our best animal friend’s facial anatomy may have evolved specifically to tug our heartstrings. So, the next time your pooch hits you with those puppy dog eyes, know that you have only yourself — and the rest of humankind — to blame.