June 18: Mixed Bag Of Weather For A Few Days

An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the next few days, which means we’ll see a little bit of everything…except relief from the heat and humidity. We’ll be dry through mid-afternoon today, with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s and low 90s: Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s: A few spotty storms will pop up by late afternoon, with the most widespread storms spreading out across the northern half of central North Carolina this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows that activity: The Storm Prediction Center has included most of central North Carolina in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather: While the heat and humidity will make the atmosphere unstable, I’m skeptical about the other severe weather ingredients coming together in our neck of the woods. The SPC’s own forecast model shows just a 5-10% chance of even a borderline severe storm scenario, mostly along the NC/VA state line:

Most of the storms will fizzle out late tonight — temperatures will remain warm, and it will still be muggy to start the day Wednesday:

We’ll warm up again on Wednesday, with disorganized scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening:

The unsettled pattern continues through Thursday night — Thursday brings us another Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms: I’m a little more impressed with Thursday’s severe weather setup, so we could be upgraded to the next category over the next day or two. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated…

The forecast dries out Friday for the summer solstice, and the first weekend of summer will bring us typical summertime heat and humidity:

