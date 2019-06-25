June 25: Still Hot, Not Quite As Humid

Hardly a surprise that start of July will bring us some hot temperatures, but at least the humidity will be lower by this afternoon. Temperatures will be "normally hot," topping out from the upper 80s to the mid 90s from north to south:Dew points will drop to the low 60s this afternoon -- still noticeable on the Muggy Meter, but not bad for early July:

Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s: