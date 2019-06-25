June 25: Still Hot, Not Quite As Humid

WEATHER
100 words or less for the weather summary? Challenge accepted.
Hot again today.
But not as humid!
The humidity will be “tolerable” through midday Thursday:
Near-normal low temperatures tonight:
Hot again by Wednesday afternoon, still not too muggy:
Even hotter Thursday and Friday, with an isolated storm chance Friday afternoon:Not much of a storm chance this weekend, so don’t adjust any outdoor plans…just be ready to deal with the heat and humidity.
73 words. DONE.
LINKS
- A heat wave could torch June records across Western Europe this week. The long-duration, early-season heat will pose a public health hazard as well.
- The National Hurricane Center gives a disturbance in the eastern Pacific Ocean a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm this week.
- Dust from Africa will set off spectacular sunsets along the Gulf Coast this week, while also quelling Atlantic hurricane activity.
- The $6 billion battle over the future of weather forecasting.
- Extreme weather caused by climate change is undermining the reliability of hydroelectric dams.
- A 1000-foot-wide asteroid will zip by Earth on Thursday…not close, but in the cosmic neighborhood.
- Apollo wasn’t just a scientific hurdle for NASA: the space agency understood early on that persuading taxpayers to pour billions of dollars into space exploration would take some slick salesmanship.
- NASA’s Curiosity rover has measured the highest level of methane gas ever found in the atmosphere at Mars’ surface — an exciting hint that could point to signs of life.
- Historical nerdery: Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo was helped by the most powerful volcanic eruption in modern history.
- Gray whales are dying in large numbers in the Pacific Ocean, and scientists are scrambling to figure out why.
- No, looking at your phone won’t cause to you grow a horn (or multiple horns). But your phone can can still mess up your body! Here’s a look at how to avoid that.
- Measles cases are up in the U.S., but that doesn’t necessarily mean U.S. vaccine refusal is up.
- Taking a “brain health” supplement? You can stop that.
- What in the world is an “adventure cat“?
- A boy who was expected to be paralyzed from the waist down is chasing a dog around the house…but that’s not the most remarkable thing about his story. He had spinal surgery BEFORE he was born.