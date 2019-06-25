June 25: Still Hot, Not Quite As Humid

1  of  2
100 words or less for the weather summary? Challenge accepted.

Hot again today.

But not as humid!

The humidity will be “tolerable” through midday Thursday:

Near-normal low temperatures tonight:

Hot again by Wednesday afternoon, still not too muggy:

Even hotter Thursday and Friday, with an isolated storm chance Friday afternoon:Not much of a storm chance this weekend, so don’t adjust any outdoor plans…just be ready to deal with the heat and humidity.

73 words. DONE.

