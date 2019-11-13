November 13: IT’S COLD!

WEATHER

Running low on time to write this morning’s post, so let’s keep this simple: IT’S COLD OUTSIDE. We didn’t quite break the Triangle’s record low of 23°, but we came awfully close. Abundant sunshine will make today look pretty…it just won’t warm things up very much. Highs will only reach the low 40s, about 20°-25° below-average.

Tonight will be another very cold night — we’ll stay just above the record low of 20°.

We’ll struggle up into the upper half of the 40s on Thursday, even with increasing clouds overhead.

Those clouds will bring us some showers Thursday evening…by that point, it will be warm enough for rain showers. The rain becomes widespread by late evening and continues through the rest of Thursday night. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 7:00am Thursday through 7:00am Friday also shows some showers trying to fall already Thursday afternoon — but those will evaporate in the dry air over our heads. Thursday night’s rain will NOT evaporate…most of the night looks wet.

It looks increasingly likely that the cool, damp, generally unpleasant weather pattern will remain trapped in place Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s, we’ll see drizzle and off-and-on showers…you get the idea. Gross.

If you have some outdoor stuff to get done this weekend, Sunday looks like your best bet. Temperatures will slowly return to near-normal levels by next week.

