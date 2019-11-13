November 13: IT’S COLD!

WEATHER
Running low on time to write this morning’s post, so let’s keep this simple: IT’S COLD OUTSIDE. We didn’t quite break the Triangle’s record low of 23°, but we came awfully close. Abundant sunshine will make today look pretty…it just won’t warm things up very much. Highs will only reach the low 40s, about 20°-25° below-average.
Tonight will be another very cold night — we’ll stay just above the record low of 20°.
We’ll struggle up into the upper half of the 40s on Thursday, even with increasing clouds overhead.
Those clouds will bring us some showers Thursday evening…by that point, it will be warm enough for rain showers. The rain becomes widespread by late evening and continues through the rest of Thursday night. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 7:00am Thursday through 7:00am Friday also shows some showers trying to fall already Thursday afternoon — but those will evaporate in the dry air over our heads. Thursday night’s rain will NOT evaporate…most of the night looks wet.
It looks increasingly likely that the cool, damp, generally unpleasant weather pattern will remain trapped in place Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s, we’ll see drizzle and off-and-on showers…you get the idea. Gross.
If you have some outdoor stuff to get done this weekend, Sunday looks like your best bet. Temperatures will slowly return to near-normal levels by next week.
LINKS
- A look at some of the extreme weather this Arctic cold front brought to the rest of the country.
- We have to say this every time, because recency bias and local bias are real things: Record cold temperatures don’t mean the planet isn’t warming.
- Hurricanes are the costliest natural disasters the United States endures. And a new study shows very clearly that they are getting more destructive, exactly as predicted by climatologists.
- Recent wildfires in Australia have been devastating, and it doesn’t look like the situation will improve soon. Some of the photos are heartbreaking.
- People with physical disabilities are among the most vulnerable to climate change, yet very little attention has been paid to their unique challenges.
- Some of the best images from Monday’s transit of Mercury across the face of the Sun.
- For the first time in the history of space exploration, scientists have measured the seasonal changes in the gases that fill the air directly above the surface of Gale Crater on Mars. And something in those measurements is a little weird.
- At a future Mars landing spot, scientists have spotted a mineral that could preserve signs of ancient life.
- With a new generation of telescopes arriving in the 2020s, astronomers will at last gain the capability to measure the expansion rate of the universe directly.
- A thermonuclear explosion in the Sagittarius constellation lasted just 20 seconds, but emitted as much energy as the Sun does in 10 days.
- Most electric vehicles require almost an hour or more to top off their batteries. A new advance could change that.
- The European Commission has just approved the first Ebola vaccine for use in humans.
- Google is collecting a lot of your health data. Creepy? Yes. Legal? Also…yes.