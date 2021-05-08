1st named storm in Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season could develop this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first tropical disturbance of the 2021 Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season has formed and could develop into a named storm this weekend.

The tropical disturbance formed off the west coast of Mexico and could become the first named storm of the season, which starts May 15 and runs through Nov. 30.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts June 1 and runs through Nov 30.

The tropical disturbance is located several hundred miles southwest of the southern coast of Mexico and has a 70 percent chance of forming into a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm Saturday night or on Sunday.

The first name of the Eastern Pacific hurricane list is Andres.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance will run into less favorable environmental conditions as it tracks west-northwestward over the Pacific. It will likely remain over land.

The Atlantic hurricane season does not start until June 1 however, development can happen before then. In 2020, two named storms formed in May.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week starts Sunday and runs through May 1.