RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We’re now a few days into March and it seems like spring has sprung with plenty of above-normal temperatures.

With some flowers in bloom and some of us already sneezing, you may have put this past winter behind you, but how did the winter of 2021-22 stack up with past winters?

Meteorological winter is defined as December, January, and February.

This past winter was overall warmer than average in central North Carolina. In fact, for all of North Carolina, December 2021 was the fourth-warmest December since 1895.

For RDU and Fayetteville, December 2021 was the third-warmest December on record.

In Raleigh, the average temperature was eight degrees above normal. For Fayetteville, it was 7.7 degrees above normal. Precipitation was below normal for both sites.

While December was drier and warmer than average, January brought us the cold shoulder. We saw several rounds of wintry weather and a return to frosty temperatures.

Raleigh’s average temperature was 2.2 degrees below normal. Fayetteville was 2.5 degrees colder. Both saw above normal numbers in terms of precipitation.

In fact, the City of Oaks received 5.97 inches of precipitation, which ties for the 13th-wettest January since records began.

We then flipped back to spring with a return of above-normal temperatures.

According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, Raleigh saw high temperatures of 60 degrees or warmer 16 times during the shortest month of the year.

These warmer winters are becoming more and more common. Winter is the fastest-warming season in North Carolina.

Data from Climate Central shows December temperatures in Raleigh have warmed 3.9 degrees since 1970. Despite the colder January we just lived through, January has warmed 4.4 degrees since 1970.

The month of February is also getting warmer. Since 1970, temperatures have warmed 5.4 degrees in Raleigh. February is also the month with the fastest rate of warming in Raleigh.

Above normal temperatures look to continue into the first month of meteorological spring.

The Climate Prediction Center’s one-month outlook for March shows the eastern half of the country set to enjoy above normal temperatures.

Of course, we can still get a cold spell, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy the pleasant temperatures.