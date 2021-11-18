After an active start, the tropics have turned quiet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Right on cue, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season started early with Ana developing in late May. From there we saw Bill, Claudette and Danny form through June 29.

Tropical Depression Five became Elsa on July 1. Elsa went on to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

So far in 2021, we have had seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes. Our seven hurricanes include Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida, Larry, Nicholas and Sam. Grace, Ida, Larry and Sam all became major hurricanes.

We continued to cruise through the official 2021 name list and ended with Wanda. You may not remember much about Wanda as the storm stayed out to sea and away from land. Wanda officially dissipated on Nov. 7.

Since then, it has been quiet not only in the Atlantic, but also for the rest of the world.

Since records began in 1950, this is the first time that the earth has not had a major hurricane or typhoon form from Sept. 26 through Nov. 18. A major hurricane or typhoon is a Category 3 or higher with winds at or greater than 111 miles per hour.

We haven’t even had a hurricane-strength tropical cyclone on the planet since Oct. 29!

The last time we had no hurricane-strength tropical cyclones since Oct. 30. was back in 2012. There are only four other times that has been documented since 1966. Those years were 1973, 1986, 1987 and 2011.

Although we’ve seen a quiet stretch, that does not take away from the busy year we saw.

Robbie Berg is a Hurricane Specialist and the National Hurricane Center and stresses that this season will still be remembered as active.

“First, let me state that the season has been busy. Even if we don’t have any more storms, we’ve been busy. We’re already well past the average of fourteen named storms.”

While this November has been calm, that is not always the case.

“In fact, last year, even though we were busy in October, we actually had our strongest storms of the season in November. So it’s a reminder to us that our season does not officially end until Nov. 30,” Berg said.

Whether or not we see any more activity this year, 2021 marks only the third time that we have reached the end of the official storm name list. The other two times were just last year in 2020 and again back in 2005.