RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS17 Storm Team has issued a Storm Team Alert Day for Sunday, Dec. 10 due to the threat of severe weather. Our region has been placed in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) by the Storm Prediction Center.

Sunday afternoon is going to be warm and windy, with high temperatures running nearly 15° warmer than average in the upper 60s and low 70s. This unusually warm weather will add fuel to the atmosphere and create an environment for rain and storms, some of which could be severe when a strong cold front slides through during the day.

By early afternoon, isolated storms are expected to develop ahead of a line of storms that will move west to east. We are highlighting the 2-11 p.m. timeframe for the best chance for severe weather. As this line of storms moves through Central North Carolina expect strong, potentially damaging wind gusts, isolated flash flooding (especially in the usual problem areas) and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Up to 2 inches of rain is also possible.

The storms will exit our region late Sunday night, leaving chilly temperatures, but lots of sunshine for Monday.

Stay with CBS17 through the weekend as we keep you updated on the risk for severe weather.