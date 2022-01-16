ALERT DAY: Winter weather alerts in effect as winter storm moves in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is a CBS 17 STORM TEAM ALERT DAY as we track wintry weather moving into central North Carolina. Precipitation will continue to lift north through central North Carolina as we head throughout the morning hours.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight tonight for most of central North Carolina. This is where we expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Be ready for slick roads and some tricky travel.

For most of the warning area, around 1-2 inches of snow is possible, with some locally higher amounts north and west of the Triangle. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch to possibly three-tenths of an inch could accumulate, leading to downed trees and power outages.

A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect for most of the Coastal Plain and those along the I-95 corridor. This is where accumulations will be lighter, but slick roads will still be possible.

On top of all the cold and wintry mess, winds will be strong with gusts near 40 miles per hour possible. Gusty winds along with any ice accumulation could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Morning temperatures are ranging from the mid 20s to near 30° with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. While there will be some snow to start, we won’t be enjoying a snowy scene across central North Carolina. The main concern for the first half of the day will be freezing rain.

If you do have to get out on Sunday, be safe and bundle up before you go. The strong winds will make the already cold temperatures feel more like the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. It will be a good day to stay home and stay warm.

Eventually, we’ll see a transition over to a cold rain as we move into this afternoon. The system will move out later tonight, and while it will be dry Monday morning, temperatures will be cold enough to refreeze some of the moisture on area roads.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.