April 2020 was Earth’s warmest on record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite dealing with a global pandemic, global warming is not going away.

With more cool weather Wednesday in Central North Carolina, NASA and NOAA both released new record-setting global temperature data for April 2020.

The reports show that April 2020 was the warmest one on record when factoring the NASA data and the second warmest April when using the NOAA data.

The minor difference in the places in history comes from the way the two agencies handle the collection of data in places like the Arctic, where readings are few and far between.

Temperature records go all the way back to 1880.

The global temperature map for April 2020 from NOAA shows global temperature anomalies.

Everywhere you see red or pink is somewhere that had above-average temperatures for the month, which there were plenty of.

While the United States had a mixed bag of temperatures, we did have extreme weather.

In the middle of April, there were nearly 140 tornadoes in a two-day period from Texas to Maryland in the middle of the month.

The record-setting April is based on thousands of reliable sensors across the globe from the last 140 years.

When viewed on a graph where each of the last 140 years is represented by a line; the higher the line is on the graph, the warmer that year’s temperatures were.

At the top of the graph is now April 2020 making it the warmest April on record, according to NASA.

All five of the warmest Aprils have happened in the last five years.

We are also already on track to have one of the warmest years on record.