RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest air of the season arrives in Central North Carolina this week.

A strong cold front will slide through North Carolina Tuesday night ushering in the coldest temperatures we’ve felt in nearly 400 days!

Temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees Wednesday morning, but when you factor in winds that will be out of the northwest up to 10 to 15 miles per hour, it will feel even colder, possibly in the single digits for some communities.

High pressure will settle in keeping temperatures cool Wednesday afternoon as well, with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s.

But even colder air arrives this weekend! Yet another powerful cold front slides through Central North Carolina Friday night, making Saturday and Sunday morning downright frigid.

Saturday morning will have temperatures in the low 20s, possibly the upper teens, but it’s the wind that will again cause the most problems. Saturday morning will feature winds up to 20 miles per hour, making it feel like the single digits first thing in the morning.

While Sunday morning’s air temperature will be colder, winds will still be breezy, making it again feel like the single digits.

This will be the coldest air of the season, plus it could be some of the coldest air we’ve felt since Christmas weekend of 2022 when we had morning temperatures in the teens, and afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s. Stay tuned to the forecast as we keep you updated.