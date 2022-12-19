Snow tubing has gone on for more than a century, aided by the development of the automobile, which meant people could easily get rubber inner tubes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our chances to have snow on the ground this year in central North Carolina are pretty much non-existent now, but we still wanted to ask people, in your perfect, ideal world, would you, or wouldn’t you, want a white Christmas?

“I think everybody wants a white Christmas.”

“We would love a white Christmas!”

“I’m going to tell you no.”

These were some of the responses we got to that question Monday afternoon, and clearly opinions on having a white Christmas are mixed. But Hallie Hill, who lives in Fayetteville, says she has a good reason to not want snow on Christmas.

“I grew up in Buffalo, New York,” she explains. “I saw my share of white Christmases and I am perfectly happy to not see snow again.”

But it was his childhood memories in Iowa that make Ron Ridgeway, who now lives in Raleigh, dream of a white Christmas.

“It’s nostalgic,” he says. “It reminds me of growing up when I was a kid sledding, and it’s good for all the kids, I think it’s good for everybody, puts everybody in a good mood.”

And for Andrew Hassler, a white Christmas would be about making memories with his children, and making sure they get to build some snowmen.

“I just think it’s homey and would be a fun memory,” he says. “We have all-wheel drive on the car, so we can still get to our Christmas Eve celebrations, and my daughter gets in an existential funk every year if she doesn’t get snow,” he adds.

But of course, the odds aren’t in our favor. Historically, central North Carolina has less than a 5% chance of a white Christmas.

The last time the Raleigh area had an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th was 1966. As for Fayetteville — the Cumberland County community has never had a white Christmas.

Some point out that they don’t want the wintry weather for travel reasons, like Hallie Hill.

“I think it really hurts people trying to travel and get to family, we want to go visit my daughter and it’s just easier to not have to drive in the snow,” Hill explained.

Others want a white Christmas for a little fun.

“What’s your favorite part?” we asked Andrew Hassler’s 3-year-old son. “Making a snowman!” he replied.