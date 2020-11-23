CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Bill Reh shares his winter weather predictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologist Bill Reh doesn’t have a lot of hope for snow this winter and even brings the Elvis into his winter weather prediction.

“I am making these predictions based on the fact we have a La Niña winter pattern set up and that means usually warmer and drier,” Reh said. “I didn’t have the Farmer’s Almanac handy, so I picked the first snow to be on what would have been my dad’s and Elvis’ birthday.”

Colder or warmer winter? With La Niña, it is going to be warmer than normal.

Coldest temperature? I predict we will hit the teens, so let’s go with 17 degrees.

How many inches of snow? I predict one measurable snow of 2 inches and a couple of events with trace amounts.

Largest snowfall? 2 inches.

First snow? First flurries? Lets go with Jan. 8.