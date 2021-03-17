Central North Carolina prepares for first Moderate Risk day in two years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – April 19, 2019 was one of the most active severe weather days in recent North Carolina history.

The day produced 12 tornadoes across the state, including 10 in central North Carolina.

The 12 tornadoes were the sixth most in a single day in North Carolina history.

The strongest of them was an EF2 tornado that moved through Orange County.

That day was the last time a Moderate Risk was issued from the Storm Prediction Center for the CBS 17 viewing area.

The level four risk on a one to five scale is rare as it has only happened twice within the last decade, the other time being April 16, 2011.

Two days before the April 19 event, the area was in an Enhanced Risk, a level 3 of 5, and lower than the current risk for Thursday.

Even though the storms in 2019 produced numerous tornadoes, there were no reports of major injuries or fatalities from the storms in North Carolina.

In all, that day produced over 50 tornadoes from Pennsylvania to Florida.

As was the case two years ago, it is important to have a plan and multiple ways to receive warnings, including the CBS 17 News App.