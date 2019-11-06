Christmas tree season is here, but finding the perfect one may be more difficult

With the recent drought in the mountains, along with tree farmers retiring, your favorite local tree farm may not have as big of a supply as they normally do if they get their trees from the mountains. The owner of Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm says the shortage of trees coming from the mountains is not something new.

“They’re going to be short,” says Brad Barick, owner of the Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm in Raleigh. “There has been a developing shortage over the last three years. I got my order in early, so I’m going to be okay.”

Barick notes the recent drought has impacted his own crop of newly planted seedlings. Despite that, he says he will have over 600 trees from the mountains when he opens November 16.