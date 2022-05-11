RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Images of water and sand pushing over coastal roads, even houses falling into the ocean have been common over the past few days.

The crummy conditions along the eastern North Carolina coast are more than just meteorological, it’s also astronomical.

The full moon is only days away, and a full or new moon can lead to slightly higher tides, research shows.

Our full moon this month is also a super moon, meaning it’s slightly closer to earth, so tides are going to be slightly higher than normal. This can create what’s sometimes called nuisance or salt-water flooding.

From the weather perspective, this coastal low has strong winds that churns up the water, making it rough along the coast, with wave heights up to 11 feet expected for the Outer Banks, helping to push more of that water onshore.

With all of this known, it begs a question. Could this coastal low become a tropical storm?

In this current state, no, because it has fronts, and tropical lows don’t have fronts. So it will not become our first tropical low of the year.

As we get closer and closer to the start of hurricane season, we have already seen a few waves come off Africa. While no development is expected yet, CBS 17 will let you know when there is.