Comet NEOWISE makes daily appearance through July

The talk of the sky has been the Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) that has made an appearance in the sky. The best observations have come with cameras or binoculars, but it is visible with the naked eye if the sky is dark enough. The comet first appeared in June and will disappear from view as we move through the month of July. The comet will actually make its closest path to Earth around July 22 and 23, where it should be the brightest it will be. Even then, you still may need binoculars or a camera to view it.

To see the comet, look northeast at sunrise and northwest at sunset a few degrees above the horizon. For best viewing, a new or quarter moon will make the sky dark enough for the comet to be easier to see. Also, you want to minimize light pollution, so away from buildings and street lights as well as tall trees.

The comet will get harder to see as we head into August before it fads from visible range without the use of a telescope. The comet will also start becoming easier to see in the evening sky compared to the morning.