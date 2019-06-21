Crews, residents cleaning up as storms pack punch in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday’s weather continued making an impact heading east towards Nash County. The storms left power lines down and trees snapped on properties all throughout the county.

One location in particular was off of Thomas Betts Parkway and U.S. 301, near North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Phillip Smith wasn’t near his Rocky Mount home near Thomas Betts Parkway during the storms, but he did see a lot across town.

“I said, ‘Man, some trees are coming down somewhere today,'” Smith told CBS 17. “I respect them. You never know.”

The weather knocked out power nearby and kept crews busy throughout the county and up and down Interstate 95.

(Courtesy of the NCDOT via Twitter)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted a picture, saying maintenance crews cleared fallen trees at about a dozen locations around the county.

As for Smith, the storms left an impact across his home with a tree on top of his carport. But through it all, he said he’s fortunate.

“(I’m) blessed I didn’t have any more damage than I did,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, across the neighborhood, Karen Rabon found part of a tree on top of her truck.

“I’ve never had anything damaged by a storm before,” Rabon said. “I’m just hoping it’s not totaled.”

She stayed at a neighbor’s house during the storm, where they saw the damage unfold.

“(I’m) just blessed we have insurance,” she said. “I’m glad nobody got hurt.”

For Smith, he and others are glad it wasn’t any worse.

“A house, you can replace it all, but life is the main thing,” he said.

As of Thursday night, no injuries were reported in Nash County as a result of the storms.

Around 1,300 Duke Energy customers were without power as of 8 a.m. Friday.

