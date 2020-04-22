Earth Day 50th anniversary: Where did it all begin?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since 1970, April 22 has been known as Earth Day. The environmental movement began in the United States, then went international in 1990.

But where did this all begin? Let’s go back to 1968 and the iconic “Earthrise” photo taken from Apollo 8 of our beautiful world. That one photo took our breath away and helped inspire the first steps into what is now Earth Day.

Then in 1969, Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea for a national teach-in about our environment. On April 22 of the following year, 20 million Americans participated. When Earth Day went global in 1990, 200 million people in 141 countries participated, shining a light on environmental issues across all walks of life.

As we reflect on 50 years of Earth Day, it’s important to celebrate the triumphs achieved, but also equally important to recognize there are still hurdles we must face. One of those hurdles is rising temperatures. Here in the Triangle, annual average temperatures have climbed 3.3° since 1970.



Although our normal Earth Day celebrations are on hold this year, remember that Earth Day isn’t just a single day, but a mindset. It’s our job to mitigate our impacts today, to make the world a better place tomorrow.