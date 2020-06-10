Examining COVID-19’s impact on mosquito control

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While we continue to adjust to the new normal during COVID-19, what isn’t new is the uptick in mosquitoes during the summer months.

Like many local business owners, Richard Bialaszewski, owner of Skeeter B Gone in Raleigh, has seen a decrease in customers during the pandemic.

Business normally picks up beginning in April, with June being one of their busiest times. That hasn’t been the case this year.

“We have a lot of normal customers that come back year after year. Some of those customers I talk to, they say they’re going to wait. Some of them said they couldn’t because they lost their jobs. So we’ve had a lot fewer phone calls than normal. Definitely I think there’s been an effect. Not just from the weather being cooler, but from the lockdown, people just not sure what’s going to happen,” Bialaszewski says.

Although business is starting to increase along with the increasing temperatures, he notes that the numbers are still below the normal volume.

“We’ve had more, been a little busier. Signing up a few more people than we have been. It’s still not back to normal, but yes it has been more.”

No matter the call volume, you can be sure that the proper safety measures are being enacted to keep both you and their employees are safe.

“What we started off doing is we send an email to all the customers, asking if they wanted anything different from what we normally do. Our normal is to go to the door and knock, talk to the customer and leave door tags behind. So what we’ve been doing now is knocking, then stepping off away from the door, letting the customer either come to the door, they wave through the door, basically keep our distance.”

If you can’t have a technician out to your house this summer, there are a few things you can do right now to help keep the mosquitoes at bay.

Bialaszewski says it’s crucial to find standing water, which is the breeding ground for mosquitoes. But that isn’t the only thing to keep an eye out for.

“Look around for drains and that sort of stuff. Leaf litter, heavy debris in the areas that hold moisture, clean that up. That will help a lot.”

So head outside now and check your backyard, so you can enjoy the summer months itch-free.

If you would like to reach out to Skeeter B Gone, you can learn more about them here.