Fact checking furry forecasters on Groundhog Day

To see his shadow, or not see his shadow, that is the question every year on Groundhog Day.

A shadow means six more weeks of winter while no shadow means spring arrives early. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow once again.

Phil is furry and famous, but how accurate is this popular weather predictor?

Punxsutawney Phil has been making predictions since 1887. Including this year, Phil has seen his shadow 106 times! An early spring was only forecast 20 times, with ten years of no records.

So how did our furry friend do? Well, it looks like his forecasting technique could use some work.

According to NOAA, over the last ten years, Phil has only been right 40% of the time!

But as we know, Punxsutawney Phil is not the only furry forecaster in the country. We actually have our own right here in Raleigh.

Sir Walter Wally is North Carolina’s furry forecaster. He has been forecasting since 2001. Just like his friend Phil, Sir Walter Wally also sees a lot of his shadow.

Since 2001, Sir Walter Wally has predicted six more weeks of winter 14 of the last 21 years. But how does his forecast compare to the truth?

Looking at Raleigh’s average temperature and the departure from normal from the North Carolina State Climate Office for the six weeks following Groundhog Day, the numbers aren’t in Sir Walter Wally’s favor.

For Raleigh, Sir Walter Wally was only correct nine times, which is about 43%.

This year, Sir Walter Wally kept with his winter bias and saw his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

So are we “fur sure” in for more winter?

If we turn to the experts at the Climate Prediction Center, their outlooks show a warmer than average stretch for a good chunk of the country for February, March and even into April. Warmer than average conditions look favorable for our neck of the woods.

We’ll have to wait and see if Punxsutawney Phil and Sir Walter Wally are correct this year, but whether it’s warm or cold, the CBS 17 Storm Team will be here to keep you ahead of the weather heading your way.