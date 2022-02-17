February tornadoes in North Carolina: how often do they occur?

Weather in North Carolina can change on a dime, and the month of February is no exception.

While we tend to think of wintry weather this time of the year, we also need to be prepared for potential severe weather.

Although April and May are the most active for tornadoes here in North Carolina, there has been plenty of tornadic activity during the month of February.

NOAA’s storm events database has recorded events from 1950 through 2021. The first February tornado in North Carolina was recorded in 1954. In total, there have been 70 tornadoes reported in North Carolina during the month of February.

The majority of the tornadoes were on the lower end of the previously used Fujita Scale (F Scale) and the current Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale).

Eighteen of the tornadoes were F/EF-0 with thirty-seven F/EF-1 tornadoes. Twelve tornadoes were rated F/EF-2 with three F/EF-3 tornadoes.

Six people lost their lives to February tornadoes. Three lives were lost just last year on February 15th in the EF-3 Brunswick County tornado.

Back in 2020, eleven tornadoes occurred on February 6th.

In 2016, we witnessed the second-largest February tornado outbreak with 75 tornadoes reported across multiple states on February 23rd and 24th.

Seven of those tornadoes occurred in North Carolina on February 24th. Locally, Wayne, Durham, Granville and Vance Counties each had a reported tornado.

While our weather looks rather benign for the time being, it’s always a good idea to make sure you and your family are up to speed on your severe weather plan.