RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two times this week severe weather and rain have been a big story, but next week it will be the much colder temperatures and maybe a chance of snow in central North Carolina.

Next week won’t have as much moisture around, but we are expecting the coldest air of the season across the Tar Heel State and that could result in a chance of a little falling snow Tuesday.

The storms Friday night will be followed by a cold front and that will cool us down for the weekend. A second cold front Monday will really drop temperatures with highs Tuesday only expected to reach 41°. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning lows will get all the way down to 19°, which would be the coldest of the season so far.

About the same time as temperatures get really cold Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move up the east coast somewhere, likely offshore. This low will have less moisture than the last few systems that have moved through, but if the setup and timing are just right, there could be a little bit of snow falling Tuesday night. Isolated rain is the most likely result during the day, but when it’s colder at night, snow might fall.

There are two long-range computer models do produce a little bit of rain and a little bit of snow as the low pressure moves by. These long-range computer models frequently prematurely produce snow that never falls, so we will have to be patient while the system comes together next week.

The likelihood of snow falling with this setup is very low, but it is one of the best chances we’ve seen this winter. The impact and accumulation of snow also look very low at this time, but we are still several days out and many things could change with this system.

It has been more than 700 days since the Triangle has had measurable snowfall (more than a trace). This is the fourth longest snowless streak on record. The last time we had more than a trace of snow in the Triangle was January 29, 2022.

Many residents will refer to the weather folklore about hearing thunder in the winter in North Carolina and how that results in snowfall within 10 days. CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein say there might be a little science behind that saying, but most times it doesn’t work.

“Very rarely does that saying about thunder and snow in the winter actually result in real snowfall, but when we usually get thunder in the winter, it’s because there is an active weather pattern,” Hohenstein said. “If that active weather pattern continues, odds are that at some point some cold air will meet up with the moisture and result in snow.”

Either way, stay with the CBS 17 Storm Team for updates on the coldest air of the season next week and finally a chance of snow.

Follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates:

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Morning Meteorologist Laura Smith: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Rachel Duensing: Twitter , Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Lance Blocker: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Dave Downey: Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram