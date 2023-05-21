RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the first area to watch in the tropics of the 2023 Hurricane Season.

Now that we have your attention, the broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas only has a 10% chance of development within the next 2 and 7 days. It is however, a reminder that hurricane season is right around the corner, and if conditions are right, tropical systems can develop.

Tropical Development (CBS 17)

Both NC State and Colorado State University have forecast a near, or slightly below average hurricane season for this year, thanks in part to a developing El Nino climate pattern, which is known for adding more wind shear to the atmosphere, which can make it difficult for tropical systems to develop. With that in mind, waters in the tropical Atlantic continue to run slightly warmer than average, which is fuel for developing tropical systems. Even though this year’s pattern may favor near or below average tropical storms and hurricanes, it only takes one to bring impacts.

Hurricane Forecast (CBS 17)

Below you will find the list of names for this year’s hurricane season. The names that have an asterisk next to them are the names that replace hurricanes that have been retired. Harold replaced Harvey, Idalia replaced Irma, Margot replaced Maria, and Nigel replaced Nate. A hurricane name is retired when the cost of damage and/or loss of life is significant.

2023 Storm Names (CBS 17)

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.