First tropical depression forms in Atlantic, will threaten North Carolina coast as a tropical storm Monday

The first tropical depression of the year formed around 5pm on Saturday. This area of low pressure off the coast of Florida has been designated Tropical Depression One. It is forecast to move generally to the north-northeast over the next couple of days, which will place it in close proximity to the North Carolina coast on Monday as a tropical storm. Should it intensify as forecast, it will become Arthur.

Arthur will pass North Carolina on Monday, and how close it comes to the coast will determine any impacts along the coast and in Central North Carolina. Right now, with a track over the Outer Banks most likely, clouds will increase on Monday with some outer band showers possible, mainly east of I-95, through the day. Arthur will then head out to sea and will see any impacts dissipate by Tuesday morning.

In advance of what should be Arthur, a Tropical Storm Watch has been posted from southern Albemarle Sound, the Outer Banks, Pamlico Sound, and the Crystal Coast southward to Onslow County. Tropical storm conditions could start as soon as late Sunday for southern parts of the watch area. Fore more details on Central North Carolina’s weather, click here.