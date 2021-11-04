Freeze warnings, frost advisories in place for Friday morning in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A freeze warning and frost advisory has been issued for many counties in central North Carolina for Friday.

After a cold and cloudy day with periods of rain on Thursday, clouds will then clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop down into the 30s by 2 a.m. and upper 20s to mid-30s west of Raleigh by sunrise Friday morning.

A freeze warning will go into effect at 2 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Friday in the following locations: Chapel Hill, Oxford, Roxboro, Carrboro, Hillsborough and Mebane.

A frost advisory will go into effect at 2 a.m. on Friday through 10 a.m. in the following locations: Vance, Durham, Chatham, Montgomery, Moore and Lee counties.

Frost and freeze conditions will threaten crops and other sensitive vegetation. Make sure you protect sensitive plans from the cold as well as your pipes.

Outdoor water pipes can be wrapped or drained to prevent possible bursting. The pipes can also be allowed to slowly drip. It is also a good idea to allow this with your sink faucets.

After the cold start to the day, Friday will remain cool with highs only in the middle 50s under a mix of clouds and sun.

As we are heading into the colder months, it is always good to remember these important Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Make sure your loved ones and furry family members have a way to stay warm, protect your plants and make sure your pipes are taken care of as well.