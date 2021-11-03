Freeze Watch issued for parts of central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mother Nature is giving us the cold shoulder later this week as lows fall into the low 30s for some spots in central North Carolina.

The National Weather Service Office in Raleigh has issued a Freeze Watch in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday.

The watch includes locations mainly west of US-1.

Although the official Freeze Watch is mainly west and northwest of Raleigh, everyone will likely start out Friday in the 30s.

In the watch area, temperatures are forecast to dip to around 30 degrees to 32 degrees by Friday morning.

Some places may fall into the upper 20s. The freezing temperatures will not only mean you need a heavy coat for the morning commute, but it also means these temperatures could kill crops and sensitive vegetation.

It is a good idea to bring in any outdoor plants you can or have a way to cover them.

Along with plants, pipes could also be a concern.

Outdoor water pipes can be wrapped or drained to prevent possible bursting. The pipes can also be allowed to slowly drip. It is also a good idea to allow this with your sink faucets.

After the cold start to the day, Friday will remain cool with highs only in the middle 50s under a mix of clouds and sun.

As we are heading into the colder months, it is always good to remember these important Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Make sure your loved ones and furry family members have a way to stay warm, protect your plants and make sure your pipes are taken care of as well.