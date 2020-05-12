From cold to hot: Wild temperature week for Central North Carolina

After a chilly weekend and start to the week, temperatures are poised to warm towards 90 this weekend.

The quick change in temperatures in less than a week can be a shock to the system, but it is simply due to two large air masses moving around the continent.

“Ultimately, we can sort of trace it upstream, trace it back to a large of area of above normal temperatures that are occurring in Western North America, so Western Canada and Alaska, are seeing very anomalous warmth. That warmth builds a ridge, causes a trough downstream, and the end result is a northerly flow that just pumps cold air into the Carolinas,” explain Nick Petro, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Raleigh.

That ridge will shift east and will pump our temperatures up this weekend.

As the CBS 17 Storm Team has been saying, while we may not get to 90, we will at least flirt with it, which is normal for this time of year.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen 90, and normally we flirt with 90 by now, but you’re right, we haven’t seen it yet. I’m not so sure we’re gonna see it with this next warm-up. We may,. but certainly by later this month, I think we’re going to see our first 90 degree temperature. Inevitably, it will happen in the month of May,” said Petro.

Our average first 90 degree day in Raleigh is May 15, which happens to coincide right as our warming really gets underway. The latest it has taken Raleigh to reach 90 is June 27 in 1983.